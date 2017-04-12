Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Alt-J announce North American tour dates in support of new album Relaxer

UK outfit's world tour expanded to include Seattle, Austin, Toronto, Minneapolis, and more

by
on April 12, 2017, 2:30pm
0 comments
photo by Andy Moran

Photo by Andy Moran

With a new album Relaxer on the way, Alt-J have announced a fresh batch of North American tour dates.

The outing, which runs from mid-October to mid-November, includes stops in Vancouver, Portland, Minneapolis, Raleigh, Nashville, Miami, and Austin. It’s part of the UK outfit’s larger world tour and follows a very busy summer spent on the festival circuit playing the likes of Lollapalooza Paris, New York’s Panorama Festival, and NOS Alive in Portugal.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Alt-J 2017 Tour Dates:
06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello
07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair Festival
07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/09 – Macclesfield, UK @ Blue Dot Festival
07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park
07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/15 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle
07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/20 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/09-16 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/09-13 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/28 – Kiev, UA @ Artzavod Platforma
08/30 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live
08/31 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
09/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/12 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Center
10/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
10/17 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
10/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
11/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theater
11/10 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Music Factory
11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

^ = w/ Tove Lo and SOHN

Relaxer arrives June 2nd. Revisit the latest single “In Cold Blood”:

Previous Story
Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Next Story
Josh Brolin, as opposed to all the other names you’ve heard, will play Cable in Deadpool 2
No comments
More Stories