Alt-J announce North American tour dates in support of new album Relaxer

Photo by Andy Moran

With a new album Relaxer on the way, Alt-J have announced a fresh batch of North American tour dates.

The outing, which runs from mid-October to mid-November, includes stops in Vancouver, Portland, Minneapolis, Raleigh, Nashville, Miami, and Austin. It’s part of the UK outfit’s larger world tour and follows a very busy summer spent on the festival circuit playing the likes of Lollapalooza Paris, New York’s Panorama Festival, and NOS Alive in Portugal.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Alt-J 2017 Tour Dates:

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/28 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello

07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair Festival

07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/09 – Macclesfield, UK @ Blue Dot Festival

07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park

07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/15 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle

07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/20 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods

07/23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/09-16 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/09-13 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/28 – Kiev, UA @ Artzavod Platforma

08/30 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live

08/31 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

09/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Center

10/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

10/17 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

10/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

11/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theater

11/10 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Music Factory

11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

^ = w/ Tove Lo and SOHN

Relaxer arrives June 2nd. Revisit the latest single “In Cold Blood”: