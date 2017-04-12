Alt-J announce North American tour dates in support of new album Relaxer

Photo by Andy Moran
With a new album Relaxer on the way, Alt-J have announced a fresh batch of North American tour dates.
The outing, which runs from mid-October to mid-November, includes stops in Vancouver, Portland, Minneapolis, Raleigh, Nashville, Miami, and Austin. It’s part of the UK outfit’s larger world tour and follows a very busy summer spent on the festival circuit playing the likes of Lollapalooza Paris, New York’s Panorama Festival, and NOS Alive in Portugal.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Alt-J 2017 Tour Dates:
06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello
07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair Festival
07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/09 – Macclesfield, UK @ Blue Dot Festival
07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park
07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/15 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle
07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/20 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/09-16 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/09-13 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/28 – Kiev, UA @ Artzavod Platforma
08/30 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live
08/31 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
09/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/12 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Center
10/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
10/17 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
10/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
11/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theater
11/10 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Music Factory
11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
^ = w/ Tove Lo and SOHN
Relaxer arrives June 2nd. Revisit the latest single “In Cold Blood”: