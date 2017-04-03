During last night’s season finale of Walking Dead, AMC debuted a new trailer for season two of Preacher, the network’s other comic-based, adult-oriented TV series.

Fans of the hybrid action-comedy-drama can look forward to more twisted, supernatural adventures of Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and lovable Irish vampire Cassidy (Joe Gilgun). Season two will find Custer continuing to grapple with being possessed by an angel-demon spawn, and as the 30-second clip above indicates, he and his companions will be heading out on the road. The teaser reveals high-speed chases, well-timed explosions and lighthearted bickering and banter as the trio races through West Texas. And like any good road trip, there’s an enthusiastic sing-a-long to “Come On, Eileen” as the gang debates whether the song is actually any good.

The first installment of the 13-episode season (expanded from last year’s 10 episodes) airs June 25th. Executive produced by Sam Catlin of Breaking Bad, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Preacher is based off the acclaimed comic book series by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon.