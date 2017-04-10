Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets a two-season order from Amazon

As Netflix ponders whether or not to keep the Gilmore Girls revival running, Amazon has given creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s latest pilot the green light. The Hollywood Reporter says that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been given a two-season order from the streaming platform in a move that shows a major vote of confidence.

The hourlong pilot sets up the story of its titular character, an upper-crust New Yorker who discovers a talent and passion for stand-up comedy against the milieu of late-’50s Manhattan. The series stars House of Cards‘ Rachel Brosnahan, who is supported by the likes of Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, and Michael Zegen.

“In her onstage debut, Mrs. Maisel killed and had audiences responding overwhelmingly with digital applause,” says Amazon head of comedy and drama Joe Lewis. “Like any great young stand-up, we’re excited to see what she has to say next and for a long time to come. That made it an easy decision to order two seasons from Amy and her incredible cast. We can’t wait to bring it to customers soon.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of many pilots Amazon is set to debut this year, including Nicolas Winding Refn’s Too Old To Die Young and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s contemporary anthology series, The Romanoffs.