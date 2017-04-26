Menu
Anderson .Paak unveils “Come Down” remix featuring ScHoolboy Q and Ty Dolla $ign — listen

Plus, Paak's been working on new material with Bruno Mars, Nile Rodgers, and Disclosure

on April 26, 2017, 10:55am
Photo by Philip Cosores

Anderson .Paak has spent the last few months spotlighting Yes Lawd!, his collaborative project with producer Knxwledge. Today, however, Paak is putting the focus back on his solo effort, 2016’s excellent Malibu, with a new remix of the single “Come Down”.

For this updated rendition, the singer/rapper extraordinaire has called on special guests ScHoolboy Q and Ty Dolla $ign to drop some additional heat over the grooving number. Take a listen.

Even more music from .Paak seems to be on the horizon, as the musician is currently working on his next solo album. Last month, we saw him recording material on a rooftop; now, footage of Paak in the studio alongside Bruno Mars, Nile Rodgers, and Guy Lawrence of Disclosure has surfaced. It’s safe to say Paak’s Rolodex is lit.

