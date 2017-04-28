Photo by Philip Cosores

The enigmatic Richard D. James, aka Aphex Twin, has a history of unveiling new music on his own terms. In the past, he previewed his Cheetah EP at the 2016 NAMM Trade Show and used a “secret” Soundcloud account to leak a vault of rarities and new material. Now, his latest effort is a demo track designed to test out hardware sequencing equipment and synthesizer modules.

According to Pitchfork, the new song is called “4xAtlantis take1″ and was created to test out the “Poly CV feature” on the Sequentix Cirklon sequencer. James also used four Intellijel Atlantix synthesizer modules to produce the track. Fittingly, Sequentix selected “4xAtlantis take1″ to soundtrack their recap video from the German electronic music trade show, Superbooth. Listen to it below.

James is hitting the festival circuit this summer, including appearances at Field Day Festival, NOS Primavera Sound Festival, and Primavera Sound Festival. Check out his full tour schedule below.

Aphex Twin 2017 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

07/28 – Chubu, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival