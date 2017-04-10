Last week, Venezuelan producer Alejandro Ghersi, aka Arca, issued his self-titled LP, his “most daring and enthralling record yet.” In support, today he’s let loose a music video for the track “Desafio”.

Not unlike his past clips, including the chilling “Reverie”, it’s a strange and abstract watch that finds Ghersi being dragged through a forest by a group of men who appear to want to do him harm. At the helms is collaborator and all-around creative genius Jesse Kanda, who manages to give even the simplest scenes such palpable atmospherics. Check it out above.