Back in 2014, an all-star group of musicians got together to celebrate Mavis Staples’ 75th birthday at a tribute concert dubbed “I’ll Take You There”. Held at the Auditorium Theatre in Staples’ hometown of Chicago, the event was captured for a live concert special that’s set to air April 16th on AXS TV before getting a CD/DVD release on June 2nd via Blackbird Presents Records. Today, one of the highlights from the recording has been released as a preview: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Règine Chassagne joining Staples on a cover of “Slippery People” by Talking Heads.
Arcade Fire are simultaneously long-time admirers and collaborators of Staples. They’ve performed live with the Staples Singer multiple times, and she was a guest on “I Give You Power”, the band’s first single since 2013’s Reflektor. On “Slippery People”, Butler and Chassagne do their best to keep up with Staples’ intense performance, providing energetic harmonies and some sturdiness behind the iconic soul singer’s characteristic rasp. Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for the Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There — An All-Star Concert Celebration CD/DVD combo are going on now. Below, watch the closing rendition of The Band’s “The Weight” featuring Staples, Butler, and Chassagne alongside the likes of Greg Allman, Jeff Tweedy, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Michael McDonald, Widespread Panic, Eric Church, Glen Hansard, Grace Potter, and more. There’s also a trailer and the full tracklist.
Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There – An All-Star Concert Celebration Tracklist:
01. Joan Osborne – You’re Driving Me (To The Arms Of A Stranger)
02. Keb’ Mo’ – Heavy Makes You Happy
03. Otis Clay – I Ain’t Raisin’ No Sand
04. Buddy Miller – Woke Up This Morning (with My Mind On Jesus)
05. Patty Griffin – Waiting For My Child
06. Emmylou Harris – Far Celestial Shore
07. Michael McDonald – Freedom Highway
08. Glen Hansard – People Get Ready
09. Mavis Staples & Aaron Neville – Respect Yourself
10. Ryan Bingham – If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me)
11. Widespread Panic – Hope In A Hopeless World
12. Grace Potter – Grandma’s Hands
13. Eric Church – Eyes On The Prize
14. Taj Mahal – Wade In The Water
15. Gregg Allman – Have A Little Faith
16. Mavis Staples & Bonnie Raitt – Turn Me Around
17. Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt, Taj Majal & Greg Allman – Will The Circle Be Unbroken
18. Mavis Staples, Win Butler & Régine Chassagne – Slippery People
19. Mavis Staples and Tweedy – You Are Not Alone
20. Mavis Staples – I’ll Take You There
21. Mavis & Everybody – The Weight