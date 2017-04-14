Photos by​ Philip Cosores and David Brendan Hall

Back in 2014, an all-star group of musicians got together to celebrate Mavis Staples’ 75th birthday at a tribute concert dubbed “I’ll Take You There”. Held at the Auditorium Theatre in Staples’ hometown of Chicago, the event was captured for a live concert special that’s set to air April 16th on AXS TV before getting a CD/DVD release on June 2nd via Blackbird Presents Records. Today, one of the highlights from the recording has been released as a preview: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Règine Chassagne joining Staples on a cover of “Slippery People” by Talking Heads.

Arcade Fire are simultaneously long-time admirers and collaborators of Staples. They’ve performed live with the Staples Singer multiple times, and she was a guest on “I Give You Power”, the band’s first single since 2013’s Reflektor. On “Slippery People”, Butler and Chassagne do their best to keep up with Staples’ intense performance, providing energetic harmonies and some sturdiness behind the iconic soul singer’s characteristic rasp. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for the Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There — An All-Star Concert Celebration CD/DVD combo are going on now. Below, watch the closing rendition of The Band’s “The Weight” featuring Staples, Butler, and Chassagne alongside the likes of Greg Allman, Jeff Tweedy, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Michael McDonald, Widespread Panic, Eric Church, Glen Hansard, Grace Potter, and more. There’s also a trailer and the full tracklist.

Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There – An All-Star Concert Celebration Tracklist:

01. Joan Osborne – You’re Driving Me (To The Arms Of A Stranger)

02. Keb’ Mo’ – Heavy Makes You Happy

03. Otis Clay – I Ain’t Raisin’ No Sand

04. Buddy Miller – Woke Up This Morning (with My Mind On Jesus)

05. Patty Griffin – Waiting For My Child

06. Emmylou Harris – Far Celestial Shore

07. Michael McDonald – Freedom Highway

08. Glen Hansard – People Get Ready

09. Mavis Staples & Aaron Neville – Respect Yourself

10. Ryan Bingham – If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me)

11. Widespread Panic – Hope In A Hopeless World

12. Grace Potter – Grandma’s Hands

13. Eric Church – Eyes On The Prize

14. Taj Mahal – Wade In The Water

15. Gregg Allman – Have A Little Faith

16. Mavis Staples & Bonnie Raitt – Turn Me Around

17. Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt, Taj Majal & Greg Allman – Will The Circle Be Unbroken

18. Mavis Staples, Win Butler & Régine Chassagne – Slippery People

19. Mavis Staples and Tweedy – You Are Not Alone

20. Mavis Staples – I’ll Take You There

21. Mavis & Everybody – The Weight