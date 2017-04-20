Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Archy Marshall debuts two new songs on Mount Kimbie’s radio show — listen

King Krule maestro shows some love to his other side-projects, Edgar the Beatmaker and Hypnodisc

by
on April 20, 2017, 1:15pm
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores

English singer-songwriter and producer Archy Marshall is known for operating under a host of other names. There’s his popular King Krule alter ego, Edgar the Beatmaker, The Return of Pimp Shrimp, as well as Hypnodisc, a projected he formed with his brother.

Recently, while guesting on an NTS Radio show hosted by friend and collaborator Mount Kimbie, Marshall took to the airwaves to debut a pair of new songs from two of those monikers. The first, an untitled number, comes from his family affair Hypnodisc; the second is an Edgar the Beatmaker offering called “When and Why”. As is the case for most of his various ventures, while the tracks don’t sound the same, they do still have that Marshall fingerprint.

Hear both below (the untitled cut at 44:00, “When and Why” at 1:31:00).

Marshall’s last album, released under his own name, was 2015’s A New Place 2 Drown.

Previous Story
Whoa, Kendrick Lamar Miiiiiight Be Hip-Hop’s Radiohead
Next Story
James Blake’s dad, James Litherland, is putting out a new solo album
No comments
More Stories