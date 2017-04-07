Photo by Philip Cosores

Last we heard from ASAP Ferg, he was taking down the competition with the help of Lil Yachty on the single “Terminator”. The ASAP Mob member is back this week, and once again locked in collaborative mode, teaming up with Remy Ma on a new cut called “East Coast”.

Here, the fusion of these two hardened rappers yields results great, banging, aggressive, and braggadocious — not surprising considering their gritty New York City roots (Ferg from Harlem, Remy from the Bronx). “This that East Coast, mothafucka/ Call me Mr. East Coast, mothafucka,” the Trap Lord blitzes during the chorus. “Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up.”

Hear it down below.

“East Coast” is taken from Ferg’s upcoming album, Still Striving, the follow-up to last year’s Always Strive and Prosper. Remy released a collaborative LP with Fat Joe earlier this year titled Plata O Plomo, as well as sparked some much-publicized beef with Nicki Minaj.