The Harlem-bred ASAP Mob collective has reconvened today to drop a new song featuring co-founders ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg. It’s titled “Wrong” and marks the group’s first release since last year’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends.

“Father please forgive us/ Couldn’t tell the difference and it’s on me/ I don’t need to seek attention just to keep these women on me,” the two MCs rhyme on the Harry Fraud-produced chorus, reflecting on their philandering ways. According to an Instagram pic from Ferg, the track will appear on a forthcoming Cozy Tapes Vol. 2.

Stream it down below.

Rocky has kept up a busy schedule the last few weeks, appearing on D.R.A.M.’s new single “Gilligan” and a remix of Frank Ocean’s “Chanel”; he also made a cameo during ScHoolboy Q’s star-studded set at Coachella. Meanwhile, Ferg recently linked up with Remy Ma on a track called “East Coast”.