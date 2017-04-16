Menu
ASAP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator dropped in on ScHoolboy Q’s Coachella set last night — watch

The trio performed "Telephone Calls" before Tyler freaked out about ScHoolboy Q's set getting cut off

on April 16, 2017, 4:40pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

ScHoolboy Q’s Coachella set on Saturday night started off well enough, with the L.A. rapper ripping through  “John Muir” from last year’s Blank Face LP and Oxymoron standout “Hell of a Night”. The massive crowd really ignited, however, when he brought out ASAP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator to perform “Telephone Calls”, a cut from ASAP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends.

Later, when ScHoolboy Q’s set was cut off, Tyler expressed his disgust from the audience, waving his middle finger in the air. Because Tyler will always be Tyler, he was soon ferried out by security.

Watch a variety of fan-shot footage, both of the set and of Tyler’s freakout, below.

