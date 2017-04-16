Photo by Philip Cosores

ScHoolboy Q’s Coachella set on Saturday night started off well enough, with the L.A. rapper ripping through “John Muir” from last year’s Blank Face LP and Oxymoron standout “Hell of a Night”. The massive crowd really ignited, however, when he brought out ASAP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator to perform “Telephone Calls”, a cut from ASAP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends.

Later, when ScHoolboy Q’s set was cut off, Tyler expressed his disgust from the audience, waving his middle finger in the air. Because Tyler will always be Tyler, he was soon ferried out by security.

Watch a variety of fan-shot footage, both of the set and of Tyler’s freakout, below.

#Coachella #asaprocky #schoolboyq A post shared by Mimi Areef (@itsmimi_areef) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

Tyler the Creator performing with Schoolboy Q, then getting pissed in the crowd because they cut Q's show #Coachella pic.twitter.com/dNKuE7BUxt — Dante (@DanteGamarra) April 16, 2017