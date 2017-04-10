The Thor series has always been the awkward stepchild of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The films have never been bad, per se, but they lack the charm of the Iron Man franchise or the stakes of the Captain America movies — which is strange considering the lead character is the cocky Asgardian God of Thunder. It looks like the third entry in the solo adventures of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is finally going for broke, however, as Marvel has shared the epic first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2017)

Gloriously and appropriately soundtracked by Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”, the trailer teases that we’ll finally be feeling the full scope of a character like Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are distant planets with colorful inhabitants (Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster), truly menacing villains (Cate Blanchett’s Hela, Karl Urban’s Skurge), and blockbuster battles both big and small. There’s a sense of scale and uncanniness that somehow seemed absent from past journeys to Asgard, all dosed in an intergalactic ’70s vibe thanks to the bright color scheme, music and neon title cards. (It’s more apparent than ever why Devo co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh has been tapped to score the film.)

The movie finds Thor banished to an unknown world where he’s forced into a gladiatorial battle with his old “friend from work,” Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). While he’s away, Hela and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) make their move to bring about the prophesied Ragnarok, the end of Asgard. The preview also provides a first look at Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and shows Idris Elba finally getting his hands dirty as Heimdall. Check it out above.

Directed by Taika Waititi from a script by Stephany Folsom, Craig Kyle, and Christopher Yost, Thor: Ragnarok crashes into theaters on November 3rd.