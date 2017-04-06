Asheville’s Midnight Snack share new album Child’s Eyes: Stream

While working on their third album, Child’s Eyes, indie quintet Midnight Snack decided to pack up all their things and make the move from Boston, Massachusetts to Asheville, North Carolina. A change in scenery and the prospect of exploring and planting new roots no doubt led to some creative inspiration, but ultimately the LP finds the group turning more inward than ever before.

A press release describes Childss Eyes as “the most personal and introspective of their lengthy discography,” and judging by the subject matter, it’s not hard to see why. It “sits somewhere in the cross section of growing up and being in love,” Brownlee tells Consequence of Sound of the LP, which was partially recorded in the band’s own studio. “I think it’s an exploration of how being in love allows you and even pushes you to grow up.” It just goes to show you: Elements of the human experience remain true no matter where you call home.

Tracks like “Left Right” and “Magic” are both inspired by matters of the heart, with the latter in particular asking a loved one, “What happened to all the magic?” Opening cut “Back to the Source” feels like a reminder to stay true to oneself, lines about “Drinking my own blood” bolstered by deep horns. “Luna”, the album’s seventh song, is a dreamlike number about sleeping under the moon as well as a reminder of Midnight Snack’s ability to seamlessly move between indie pop and rich, groovy ’70s funk.

CoS is premiering Child’s Eyes in full ahead of its April 14th release date. Check it out below.

Child’s Eyes Artwork:

Child’s Eyes Tracklist:

01. Back to the Source

02. Shadow Chaser

03. Left Right

04. Better

05. Magic

06. Coconuco Child

07. Luna

08. Celebration Song

09. Closer