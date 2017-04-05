Menu
Aziz Ansari shares trailer for Master of None season 2 — watch

Emmy Award-winning series is set to return on May 12th

April 05, 2017
Here’s some good news for your cold, rainy Wednesday: season two of Aziz Ansari’s Emmy-winning Netflix series Master of None is set to premiere in a little over a month, on May 12th. In anticipation, a trailer for the forthcoming season has been released. Watch above.

On the show, Azari plays an aspiring actor named Dev. Spoiler alert: At the end of season one, he breaks up with his girlfriend, Rachel (Noël Wells), and decides to move to Italy and study pasta-making at culinary school. The experience appears to be short lived, however, as the trailer notes that Dev soon “returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.” And at some point, he attends a swanky party with John Legend playing piano.

