BABYMETAL announce their own music festival, but with specific rules for entry

J-pop metal group BABYMETAL have parlayed their meteoric rise into tour dates alongside Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Now, they’ve announced plans for their very own Fire Fox Festival set to take place in Japan over nine days this summer.

In an interesting twist that could only come from BABYMETAL, there are strict conditions required to attend each of these dates. Specifically, the festival is broken down into categories by age group, gender, and dress code. For example, one date is reserved exclusively for males, another for females, and another for teenagers. Even more randomly is the day when only elementary school children and people over the age of 60 (um, what?) will be granted admittance. If you’re outside that demo, you can always attend the show requiring corpse paint to be worn.

“Each show has its own specific conditions which purchasers must abide by,” the band says via its website. “Please make sure that all of the conditions are met before you make the purchase. In the case that the purchaser does not meet the specific conditions and wins the ticket, we reserve the right to refuse admittance.”

The Five Fox Festival takes place in July and August after BABYMETAL finish up its remaining US dates. After wrapping up their support of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the group will play a special headlining show in Los Angeles and select June dates on Korn’s tour with Stone Sour. Check out BABYMETAL’s full touring schedule below.

BABYMETAL 2017 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

04/19 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena *

04/22 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena *

04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena *

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

04/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

04/29 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena *

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

06/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

06/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre #

06/21 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum #

06/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater #

06/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #

06/25 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center #

07/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Akasaka Blitz (The Five Fox Festival) ^

07/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Akasaka Blitz (The Five Fox Festival) %

07/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Akasaka Blitz (The Five Fox Festival) $

07/25 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity (The Five Fox Festival) @

07/26 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity (The Five Fox Festival) !

08/08 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp Nagoya (The Five Fox Festival) @

08/09 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp Nagoya (The Five Fox Festival) !

08/29 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside (The Five Fox Festival) @

08/30 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside( The Five Fox Festival) !

* = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

# = w/ Korn

^ = Males only

% = Females only

$ = Teenagers only

@ = Elementary school children and 60 and up

! = Corpse paint required