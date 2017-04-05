Last month, New York City indie rockers Beach Fossils announced a new album, Somersault, sharing a single, “This Year”, that served to introduce the band’s adoption of strings, pianos, and woodwinds. That trend continues on the lush, emphatic “Saint Ivy”, which pairs the aching strain of Lynyrd Skynyrd-style electric guitar with violin stings and a stirring flute solo.

Directed by Joey Chriqui and Milah Libin (Princess Nokia “Tomboy”), the accompanying music video aims to pay homage to New York City artists, as it features an abundance of local dancers and a Brooklyn-based drag queen, Merrie Cherry. Watch it above.

Chriqui and Libin say of the video, “In uncertain times, we turn to New York City as a reassuring look into the true diversity of this country. We set out to create a vision of NYC that demonstrates a more honest and nuanced understanding of what it means to live here. This video represents the less visible places and characters that exist in beautiful harmony both in this city, and in America.”

We’ll take it after that Pepsi commercial, eh?

Somersault arrives on June 2 via Bayonet Records. Check out the tracklist below:

Somersault Tracklist:

01. This Year

02. Tangerine (feat. Rachel Goswell)

03. Saint Ivy

04. May 1st

05. Rise (feat. Cities Aviv)

06. Sugar

07. Closer Everywhere

08. Social Jetlag

09. Down The Line

10. Be Nothing

11. That’s All For Now