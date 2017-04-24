Beach Fossils are releasing a new album, Somersault, in June, and the album’s pre-release singles reveal a band that’s working to sonically redefine itself with the incorporation of chamber instruments like flutes and strings. If you’re missing the low-key jangle of their previous work, however, then you might enjoy “Silver Tongue”, a new song they’ve just released via the anti-Trump charity project, Our First 100 Days.

A steady drumbeat propels the track, which underscores frontman Dustin Payseur’s airy vocals with dueling electric guitars. Listen to it below.

Our First 100 Days has been releasing a new song from a notable artist every day for the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency. All profits will benefit charities centered around issues being directly affected by Trump’s policies, including climate change and LGBTQ rights. You can find past installments from the series here.