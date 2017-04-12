Despite the release of their ABBA cover last year, there’s still been no word on when we can expect a proper Portishead album to hit the market. Thankfully for fans, though, the band’s Geoff Barrow has kept them busy with a series of outside ventures, such as the recent soundtrack for the Brie Larson-starring British flick Free Fire.

Today, Barrow revives another one of his projects, experimental electronic outfit Beak>. The three-piece has shared an all-new track called “Sex Music”, which sets the mood right with its four minutes of slinking grooves. It comes exactly almost 12 months after the Beak> song “Timeshare”.

Stream it down below. Beak>’s last full-length was 2012’s >>.