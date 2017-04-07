Beck covers Elvis, Karen O, Andrew VanWyngarden, and Grandaddy also contribute to The Man in the High Castle soundtrack: Stream/download

Today marks the release of Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album, the Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen-produced soundtrack for the hit Amazon series. Each track on the album finds a modern artist putting their own spin on a post-war era classic, just as the show reimagines the world after World War II. We’ve already heard contributions from Angel Olsen (“Who’s Sorry Now”), Sharon Van Etten (“The End of the World”), and The Shins (“A Taste of Honey”), and now Spotify and Apple Music users can stream the whole thing below.

Among the previously unreleased highlights are Beck’s take on Elvis Presley’s classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Karen O’s cover of Ferlin Husky’s “Living in a Trance”. Elsewhere, Grandaddy rework The Everly Brothers’ “Love Hurts”, Kevin Morby updates the jazz standard “I Only Have Eyes for You”, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden sings Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy”, and Norah Jones covers The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody”. Cohen himself contributes two tracks, a take on The Animals’ “The House of the Rising Sun” and a rocking version of “Get Happy”.

Resistance Radio is out now via 30th Century Records/Columbia Records.

Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album Tracklist:

01. Sharon Van Etten – “The End of the World”

02. Andrew VanWyngarden – “Nature Boy”

03. Beck – “Can’t Help Falling in Love (First ‘Stand-Up’ Show)”

04. Benjamin Booker – “Spoonful”

05. Sam Cohen – “The House of the Rising Sun”

06. The Shins – “A Taste of Honey”

07. Angel Olsen – “Who’s Sorry Now”

08. Waterstrider – “Speaking of Happiness”

09. Michael Kiwanuka – “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”

10. Grandaddy – “Love Hurts”

11. Big Search – “Lonely Mound of Clay”

12. Kevin Morby – “I Only Have Eyes for You”

13. Kelis – “Who’s Lovin’ You”

14. Norah Jones – “Unchained Melody”

15. Curtis Harding – “Lead Me On”

16. Maybird – “All Alone Am I”

17. Karen O – “Living in a Trance”

18. Sam Cohen – “Get Happy”