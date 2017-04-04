Today is Beyoncé and Jay Z’s ninth wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Queen Bey dropped a new video via TIDAL. It is soundtracked by a new studio version of “Die With You”, a song which she first released in 2015 to commemorate the couple’s seventh anniversary. The video features Beyoncé performing the song on a piano along with home movies of the royal couple.

Beyoncé has also curated a new 63-track (!) playlist. Dubbed “IV Ever Ever”, it includes selections from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Sade, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, James Blake, Feist, Aaliyah, D’Angelo, and more. It’s also available exclusively via TIDAL.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of Beyoncé’s most recent, career-defining LP, Lemonade.