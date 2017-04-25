Beyoncé establishes scholarship program for “bold, creative, and conscious” young women

Young ladies, it’s time to get into formation. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of her empowering 2016 album, Lemonade, Beyoncé has launched a scholarship program for four very special female college students.

Established for the 2017-2018 academic year, the Formation Scholars awards seeks to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” a statement reads. To qualify, students must be pursuing studies “in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies” at either Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, or Spelman College. Read the full statement below.

This is hardly the first time the pop star has given back to the community. Just last year she donated money to the Flint Water Crisis, as well as efforts supporting Black Lives Matter.

Revisit Queen Bey’s video for “Formation”: