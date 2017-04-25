Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Beyoncé establishes scholarship program for “bold, creative, and conscious” young women

Formation Scholars awards launched on the one-year anniversary of Lemonade

by
on April 25, 2017, 11:05am
0 comments

Young ladies, it’s time to get into formation. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of her empowering 2016 album, Lemonade, Beyoncé has launched a scholarship program for four very special female college students.

Established for the 2017-2018 academic year, the Formation Scholars awards seeks to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” a statement reads. To qualify, students must be pursuing studies “in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies” at either Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, or Spelman College. Read the full statement below.

This is hardly the first time the pop star has given back to the community. Just last year she donated money to the Flint Water Crisis, as well as efforts supporting Black Lives Matter.

Revisit Queen Bey’s video for “Formation”:

Previous Story
Shabazz Palaces announce new album, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, share “Shine a Light” — listen
Next Story
The Mountain Goats share eerie, bombastic new song, “Rain in Soho” — listen
No comments
More Stories