Big Boi announces new album, Boomiverse, featuring Killer Mike, Adam Levine, Jeezy

Big Boi has announced a new solo album called Boomiverse. His third solo effort overall, the album follows 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors and his 2016 Big Grams collaborative record with Phantogram.

The Atlanta rapper made the announcement via an Instagram post that simply said the record is “coming soon!” He also revealed that two album tracks will be dropping tomorrow. The first is called “Mic Jack” and features Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine; Zane Lowe will premiere the song at 12:30 PM EST on his Beats 1 show. Later in the evening, “Kill Jill” with Killer Mike and Jeezy will become available.

Killer Mike and Big Boi recently debuted “Kill Jill” during a concert for Atlanta’s V-103 radio station. Check out video of that performance below.

I'm on that new @therealbigboi album & yesterday we did the record at the #V103 pop up concert! This summer gonna be busy I see!!! A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

This is just another in a long line of collaborations between Big Boi and Killer Mike. Run the Jewels appeared on Big Grams, while Mike dropped in alongside Little Dragon for “Tom Pettie” off Big Boi’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. The OutKast member, meanwhile, has appeared on a number of Killer Mike’s recordings, including the 2013 RTJ track “Banana Clipper”. Last summer, the pair teased a collaborative EP was in the works.

Big Boi previously worked with Levine on a 2014 remix of Maroon 5’s “Animals”, and he teamed with Jeezy back in his Young Jeezy days, with both appearing on Future’s “Ain’t No Way Around It” remix.