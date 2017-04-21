Photo of Killer Mike by Philip Cosores

Yesterday, Big Boi shared his collaboration with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, “Mic Jack”, as the first listen to his new solo album, Boomiverse. When the clock struck midnight, he dropped another sample of the record with “Kill Jill”, featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy. With a Japanese vocal sample spliced throughout, the track hits far harder than the poppier Levine collaboration, which is no surprise considering the talent involved. Take a listen below.

Boi chose to release “Kill Jill” on the evening of Killer Mike’s birthday, which is — no joke — 4/20. The OutKast rapper was chilling at the Run the Jewels member’s birthday party when the track dropped, and you can see video evidence below.

Happy Birthday Killer Kill ! #KillJill #Weoutchea @killermike 🆙 A post shared by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Boomiverse marks Big Boi’s third solo album to date and follows 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. It also comes after his 2015 collaboration with Phantogram, a.k.a. Big Grams.