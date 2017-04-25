After spending the last year and a half supporting his Big Grams collaborative project with Phantogram, Big Boi is back at it solo, and in a big way. He recently announced his third album, Boomiverse, and dropped a pair of guest-heavy tracks: the Adam Levine-featuring “Mic Jack” and “Kill Jill” with Killer Mike and Jeezy. Last night, he performed the former track on Fallon. While Levine himself wasn’t on hand, Big Boi did receive some help from Questlove on the drums. Check out the performance above.

Boomiverse, the follow-up to 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, is out later this year.