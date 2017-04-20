Menu
Big Boi previews new solo album Boomiverse with Adam Levine-featuring “Mic Jack” — listen

The first of two new tracks due out today

on April 20, 2017, 12:55pm
Yesterday brought word of a new album from Big Boi called Boomiverse, due out in June. Now, the OutKast MC has unveiled the first track, “Mic Jack”, a collaboration with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. Check it out below, along with a few spoof movie posters publicizing the song’s release. Also stay tuned for a second track, “Kill Jill”, featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, coming later today.

Boomiverse marks Big Boi’s third solo album to date and also follows his 2015 collaboration with Phantogram, a.k.a. Big Grams.

