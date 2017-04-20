Yesterday brought word of a new album from Big Boi called Boomiverse, due out in June. Now, the OutKast MC has unveiled the first track, “Mic Jack”, a collaboration with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. Check it out below, along with a few spoof movie posters publicizing the song’s release. Also stay tuned for a second track, “Kill Jill”, featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, coming later today.

Boomiverse marks Big Boi’s third solo album to date and also follows his 2015 collaboration with Phantogram, a.k.a. Big Grams.

#BIGLEVINE #BB3 🔜🔥 A post shared by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT