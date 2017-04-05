Photo by Nina Corcoran

CoSigned indie rockers Big Thief turned heads with their Saddle Creek debut, last year’s acclaimed Masterpiece. Now, the Brooklyn outfit is readying its follow-up, an 11-track effort titled Capacity.

Due out June 9th through Saddle Creek, it finds Big Thief picking up where they left off thematically on their previous LP. “There is a darker darkness and a lighter light on this album,” singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker explained in a press release.

“The songs search for a deeper level of self-acceptance, to embrace the world within and without. I think Masterpiece began that process, as a first reaction from inside the pain, and Capacity continues that examination with a wider perspective.”

As a first look at this collection of complex reflections, the band has shared the semi-autobiographical single “Mythological Beauty” and its accompanying video, which features a cameo from Lenker’s own mother. Check out the stunning, Vanessa Haddad and Adam Gundersheimer-directed clip below.

Capacity Artwork:

Capacity Tracklist:

01. Pretty Things

02. Shark Smile

03. Capacity

04. Watering

05. Coma

06. Great White Shark

07. Mythological Beauty

08. Objects

09. Haley

10. Mary

11. Black Diamonds

In support, Big Thief will tour North America and Europe through the end of August, including a bunch of dates with Conor Oberst.

Big Thief 2017 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/05-07 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival

05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Art & Music Festival

06/02 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island ^

06/03 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ^

06/04 – Wilmington, NC @ The Throne Theater ^

06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/07 – Lancaster, PA @ Arcade Lancaster

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

06/22 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

06/23-25 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

06/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Traif Music Hall

06/30 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern

07/01 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/03 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

07/06-09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

07/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

07/14 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre ^

07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! ^

07/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/03-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Rivierenhof Theater ^

08/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batchkapp ^

08/16 – Erlangen, DE @ E-Werk ^

08/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

08/18 – London, UK @ Koko ^

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/20 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole

08/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy ^

08/22 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC ^

^ = w/ Conor Oberst