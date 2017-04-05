Photo by Nina Corcoran
CoSigned indie rockers Big Thief turned heads with their Saddle Creek debut, last year’s acclaimed Masterpiece. Now, the Brooklyn outfit is readying its follow-up, an 11-track effort titled Capacity.
Due out June 9th through Saddle Creek, it finds Big Thief picking up where they left off thematically on their previous LP. “There is a darker darkness and a lighter light on this album,” singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker explained in a press release.
“The songs search for a deeper level of self-acceptance, to embrace the world within and without. I think Masterpiece began that process, as a first reaction from inside the pain, and Capacity continues that examination with a wider perspective.”
As a first look at this collection of complex reflections, the band has shared the semi-autobiographical single “Mythological Beauty” and its accompanying video, which features a cameo from Lenker’s own mother. Check out the stunning, Vanessa Haddad and Adam Gundersheimer-directed clip below.
Capacity Artwork:
Capacity Tracklist:
01. Pretty Things
02. Shark Smile
03. Capacity
04. Watering
05. Coma
06. Great White Shark
07. Mythological Beauty
08. Objects
09. Haley
10. Mary
11. Black Diamonds
In support, Big Thief will tour North America and Europe through the end of August, including a bunch of dates with Conor Oberst.
Big Thief 2017 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
05/05-07 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival
05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Art & Music Festival
06/02 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island ^
06/03 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ^
06/04 – Wilmington, NC @ The Throne Theater ^
06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
06/07 – Lancaster, PA @ Arcade Lancaster
06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
06/22 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
06/23-25 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
06/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
06/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Traif Music Hall
06/30 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern
07/01 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/03 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
07/06-09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
07/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^
07/14 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre ^
07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! ^
07/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/03-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival
08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Rivierenhof Theater ^
08/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batchkapp ^
08/16 – Erlangen, DE @ E-Werk ^
08/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^
08/18 – London, UK @ Koko ^
08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/20 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole
08/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy ^
08/22 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC ^
^ = w/ Conor Oberst