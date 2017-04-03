Menu
Björk reveals surreal virtual reality video for “Notget” — watch

In continued support of the Icelandic icon's Vulnicura album

on April 03, 2017, 2:10pm
In November of last year, Björk teased her virtual reality music video for “Notget”. Today, the full visual, has finally been unveiled in all its freakishly beautiful glory.

Directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, it stars the Icelandic artist as some kind of digitally enhanced creature outfitted with black wings and tentacles for hair. The clip, which received its premiere at Iceland Airwaves 2016, is just the latest in a string of VR videos taken from Björk’s 2015 album, Vulnicura.Watch it up above.

Next month, Björk is set to bring the VR experience to life during a 17-night concert event in Los Angeles.

