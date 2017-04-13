Black Lips just dropped a new single from their forthcoming LP, Satan’s grafitti or God’s art?, and it’s a loud one.

After a chintzy opening riff, “Squatting in Heaven” announces itself with blaring, warbling horns that undulate atop a dirty garage riff and distorted vocals. As with their previous single, “Can’t Hold On”, the psychedelic touch of producer Sean Lennon remains an underlying influence. Listen to it below.

Satan’s grafitti or God’s art?, their eighth full-length and first since 2014’s Underneath the Rainbow, arrives on May 5th via Vice Records.