Photo by Autumn Andel

Pollinator is the upcoming 11th studio effort from Blondie, slated to hit shelves on May 5th. Already the veteran outfit’s teased the LP with “Long Time”, co-written by Dev Hynes, and one of February’s best songs in “Fun”.

Now, Debbie Harry & co. are back with a third preview of the John Congleton-produced record. Titled “Fragments”, it’s a driving, synth-guided reworking of indie artist Unkindness’ 2010 track of the same name.

Buckle up your seat belts and hear it down below.

Pollinator Tracklist:

01. Doom or Destiny

02. Long Time

03. Already Naked

04. Fun

05. My Monster

06. Best Day Ever

07. Gravity

08. When I Gave Up On You

09. Love Level

10. Too Much

11. Fragments