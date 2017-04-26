Photo by Autumn Andel
Pollinator is the upcoming 11th studio effort from Blondie, slated to hit shelves on May 5th. Already the veteran outfit’s teased the LP with “Long Time”, co-written by Dev Hynes, and one of February’s best songs in “Fun”.
Now, Debbie Harry & co. are back with a third preview of the John Congleton-produced record. Titled “Fragments”, it’s a driving, synth-guided reworking of indie artist Unkindness’ 2010 track of the same name.
Buckle up your seat belts and hear it down below.
Pollinator Tracklist:
01. Doom or Destiny
02. Long Time
03. Already Naked
04. Fun
05. My Monster
06. Best Day Ever
07. Gravity
08. When I Gave Up On You
09. Love Level
10. Too Much
11. Fragments