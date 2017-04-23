Photo by Philip Cosores

Last weekend at Coachella, Bon Iver’s set interwove some inspirational words into a set that oscillated between new songs from last year’s 22, A Million and golden oldies like “Calgary” and “Minnesota, WI”. It was a good one, but last night’s set was the one to catch. Why? Because, as everyone knows, Justin Vernon’s got friends in high places.

A slew of special guests appeared throughout the set, the most notable of which being Bruce Hornsby and Jenny Lewis joining Vernon for a rendition of Don Henley’s “The End of the Innocence” (on which Horsby served as co-writer). Later Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath guested on For Emma, Forever Ago’s”Flume” and singer-songwriter Nao took over the vocals on “Michicant”. Meath and Nao stuck around for a performance of Francis and the Lights’ track “Friends”, which saw Francis and Vernon recreating the choreography from the song’s memorable video.

Watch some fan-shot footage below. Several of these acts are also set to join Bon Iver at their own Eaux Claires Music Festival this July.

Bon Iver + Bruce Hornsby and Jenny Lewis at Coachella #coachella #boniver #coachella2017 #brucehornsby #jennylewis A post shared by brookejaxon (@brookejaxon) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

@boniver ft. @sylvanesso #boniver A post shared by Robert Manuel Interior Service (@robertmdelgado) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

😍 #boniver A post shared by Alexandria Bailey (@honeylemonbea) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:03am PDT