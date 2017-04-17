Usually, a bully is a down right awful thing — especially when it’s one who’s got his finger just inches away from launching a nuclear war with North Korea, or is so blatantly hypocritical that he can change his position on anything he once railed against in a matter of minutes. But while the orange ruffian in the White House is someone we’d all love to see less of, the Bully coming out of Nashville is one we haven’t seen in too long.

The band released their Feels Like debut to great acclaim in 2015, but we haven’t heard anything new from them since. Until today, that is, as Bully have contributed a new track called “Right” to the Our First 100 Days campaign. (Go figure that such a detestable bully is indirectly responsible for the return of such a great one.) The song is a speaker-splitting thrasher with squealing guitars and thundering drums pounding away under Alicia Bognanno’s screaming vocals. Take a listen below.