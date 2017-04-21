Burial’s been pretty quiet since late last year, when the elusive producer resurfaced with the Young Death/Nightmarket 12-inch. That EP, if you’ll recall, was “accidentally” sold on Record Store Day Black Friday five days before its scheduled secret release. It seems Burial holds no hard feelings, however, as he’ll be releasing another 12-inch for tomorrow’s RSD event. This one is a split with UK rave pioneer Goldie, featuring Burial’s remix of Goldie’s 1995 drum n’ bass classic “Inner City Life”.

Burial’s remix is an untamed thing, splicing Goldie’s swooning melodies and frantic breakbeats with his own urgent, eerie loops. Diane Charlemagne’s guest vocals are still heard, but just in spare snippets. Listen to it below.

Here’s Goldie’s original version of “Inner City Life”.

Coming via Metalheadz, the RSD 12-inch also includes Goldie’s own “2017 Rebuild” on the B-side. It comes in advance of Goldie’s upcoming album, The Journey Man, which arrives June 16th. Goldie is also releasing a memoir, All Things Remembered, on November 2nd.