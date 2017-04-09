This year marks the 50th anniversary of legendary krautrockers Can. In celebration, original vocalist Malcolm Mooney teamed up with Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe for a special tribute performance entitled, The Can Project. The first staging took place Saturday night at London’s Barbican Hall and featured renditions of the group’s classic material. Watch fan-shot footage below.

The concert also saw Can keyboardist Irmin Schmidt conducting the London Symphony Orchestra in a piece called An homage to Can, which weaved together “quotations and abstractions of some of the band’s most renowned pieces.”

The Can Project are next scheduled to appear at Glastonbury in June.

errr the Can Project @ Barbican amazing w Deb Googe, Valentina Magaletti, Malcolm Mooney, Thurston Moore #nobootleg pic.twitter.com/IFgoItt51m — BANNER REPEATER (@BANNERREPEATER) April 9, 2017

The Can Project- Doo Rite What Yoo Do Rite pic.twitter.com/x3uQWDt9wn — Mike Leigh (@mikeleigh33) April 9, 2017

Wow, what a show! Front row seats for the CAN project @BarbicanCentre One of the best shows I've ever been to! Big up CAN! #CAN pic.twitter.com/WeRHmCUX0f — Pedro Skelly (@pedroskelly) April 9, 2017

yoo doo right, malcolm mooney #thecanproject #can A post shared by Cem Kayıran (@cemkayiran) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

The Can Project 01 #thecanproject #barbican A post shared by Dragos (@dragoshes) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:09am PDT