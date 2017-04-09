Menu
Original vocalist Malcolm Mooney, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore stage 50th anniversary Can performance — watch

The Can Project also features Sonic Youth's Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine's Deb Googe

on April 09, 2017, 1:20pm
This year marks the 50th anniversary of legendary krautrockers Can. In celebration, original vocalist Malcolm Mooney teamed up with Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe for a special tribute performance entitled, The Can Project. The first staging took place Saturday night at London’s Barbican Hall and featured renditions of the group’s classic material. Watch fan-shot footage below.

The concert also saw Can keyboardist Irmin Schmidt conducting the London Symphony Orchestra in a piece called An homage to Can, which weaved together “quotations and abstractions of some of the band’s most renowned pieces.”

The Can Project are next scheduled to appear at Glastonbury in June.

yoo doo right, malcolm mooney #thecanproject #can

A post shared by Cem Kayıran (@cemkayiran) on

The Can Project 01 #thecanproject #barbican

A post shared by Dragos (@dragoshes) on

#TheCANProject 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @barbicancentre

A post shared by MUTE (@muterecords) on

