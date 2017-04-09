This year marks the 50th anniversary of legendary krautrockers Can. In celebration, original vocalist Malcolm Mooney teamed up with Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe for a special tribute performance entitled, The Can Project. The first staging took place Saturday night at London’s Barbican Hall and featured renditions of the group’s classic material. Watch fan-shot footage below.
The concert also saw Can keyboardist Irmin Schmidt conducting the London Symphony Orchestra in a piece called An homage to Can, which weaved together “quotations and abstractions of some of the band’s most renowned pieces.”
The Can Project are next scheduled to appear at Glastonbury in June.
Dün gece Londra'daki Barbican Theatre'da efsanevi grup Can'in kuruluşunun 50. yılı şerefine özel bir konser gerçekleşti. Thurston Moore, Deb Googe, Pat Thomas, Steve Shelley ve Valentina Magaletti gibi müzisyenlerle birlikte grubun ilk kadrosunda yer alan Malcolm Mooney, "Yoo Doo Right", "Mother Sky" ve "She Brings The Rain" gibi Can klasiklerini seslendirdi. #thecanproject #malcolmmooney #mothersky