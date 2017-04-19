Will Toledo has yet to unveil his Car Seat Headrest collaboration with Smash Mouth, but perhaps gave us the second best thing last night while on Conan. Our 2016 Rookie of the Year performed a new version of “Unforgiving Girl” (She’s Not An)”, taken from last year’s excellent Teens of Denial.

(Read: Why Car Seat Headrest is the Indie Rock Hero We’ve Been Waiting For)

The updated iteration has been re-dubbed “Unforgiving Girl (She’s Not A Single Version)”, and finds Toledo and his band slashing through a more condensed version of the track. Watch it above, or via TeamCoco.com.

The new “Single Version”, which Toledo will likely roll out on his expansive spring and summer tour, has also made its way onto Spotify.