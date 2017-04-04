Photo by​ Emily Dubin

Cayetana’s ability to compassionately discuss mental health through pop punk songwriting has been part of their DNA from the beginning. It’s what earned their 2014 debut, Nervous Like Me, the type of accolades that make them one of the all-time greatest in the genre. On their forthcoming follow-up, New Kind of Normal, the Philadelphia trio continue their quest to find peace and wellness in instability with a collection of 12 new songs.

Perhaps none of the tracks captures the album’s thesis better than its latest single, “Certain for Miles”. Though mellower and heavier than lead single “Mesa”, “Certain for Miles” stands tall on a subtle synth backbone. It’s a comparatively quiet moment for Cayetana, but one that highlights the band’s emotional resonance. Guitars churn about like the thrashing self-doubt and uncertainty of a mind in turmoil, a feeling singer/songwriter Augusta Koch reflects in the impassioned breaks of her vocal delivery. “When the world bears down on me/ Will I laugh at it’s audacity/ And be able to comprehend?” she asks herself. “When the world bears down on me/ Will I laugh at it’s audacity/ And be able to start again?”

“‘Certain for Miles’ is a song written about a friend of ours whose brother had passed away suddenly,” the band explains to Consequence of Sound. “Often when people are dealing with personal tragedies they end up suffering alone. This song is about trying to find strength and resilience in yourself when others fall short or can’t relate.”

New Kind of Normal is out May 5th via Plum Records. Cayetana will soon return to the road to support the effort, including with a record release show at First Unitarian Church in their hometown. Find the album tracklist and the band’s tour schedule below.

New Kind of Normal Tracklist:

01. Am I Dead Yet?

02. Mesa

03. Too Old For This

04. Bus Ticket

05. Easy To Love

06. Side Sleepers

07. Certain For Miles

08. Phonics Failed Me

09. Grumpy’s

10. Follow

11. Dust

12. World

Cayetana 2017 Tour Dates:

04/21- Middlebury, VT @ Middlebury College

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/27 – Howell, MI @ Bled Fest

05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose