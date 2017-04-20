Menu
Cayetana share cathartic new track “Bus Ticket” — listen

The punk trio's sophomore album, New Kind Of Normal, will be released May 5th

by
on April 20, 2017, 3:35pm
Boisterous indie rock trio Cayetana have debuted a new punk-influenced track in anticipation of their forthcoming sophomore album, New Kind of Normal. The cathartic single, entitled “Bus Ticket”, is about “the experience of mentally hitting rock bottom, and realizing your own inner strength can be the tool to pick you back up,” according to a press release. This concept is consistent with the two other singles that we’ve heard from the record, “Mesa” and “Certain for Miles”, as much of the band’s repertoire addresses inner turmoil and explores the precariousness of mental health.

New Kind Of Normal is available for pre-order now and due out May 5th via their own Plum Records label. Find the tracklist beneath Cayetana’s expanded East Coast tour dates below.

New Kind of Normal Tracklist:
01. Am I Dead Yet?
02. Mesa
03. Too Old For This
04. Bus Ticket
05. Easy To Love
06. Side Sleepers
07. Certain For Miles
08. Phonics Failed Me
09. Grumpy’s
10. Follow
11. Dust
12. World

Cayetana 2017 Tour Dates:
04/21 — Middlebury, VT @ Middlebury College ^
05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *
05/26 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
05/27– Howell, MI @ Bled Fest
05/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose
07/06 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
07/07 — Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge ~
07/08 — Belmar, NJ @ Paul’s Tavern ~
07/09 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott ~

^ = w/ Sheer Mag
* = Record Release Show
~ = w/ Worriers & Camp Cope

