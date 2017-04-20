Boisterous indie rock trio Cayetana have debuted a new punk-influenced track in anticipation of their forthcoming sophomore album, New Kind of Normal. The cathartic single, entitled “Bus Ticket”, is about “the experience of mentally hitting rock bottom, and realizing your own inner strength can be the tool to pick you back up,” according to a press release. This concept is consistent with the two other singles that we’ve heard from the record, “Mesa” and “Certain for Miles”, as much of the band’s repertoire addresses inner turmoil and explores the precariousness of mental health.

New Kind Of Normal is available for pre-order now and due out May 5th via their own Plum Records label. Find the tracklist beneath Cayetana’s expanded East Coast tour dates below.

New Kind of Normal Tracklist:

01. Am I Dead Yet?

02. Mesa

03. Too Old For This

04. Bus Ticket

05. Easy To Love

06. Side Sleepers

07. Certain For Miles

08. Phonics Failed Me

09. Grumpy’s

10. Follow

11. Dust

12. World

Cayetana 2017 Tour Dates:

04/21 — Middlebury, VT @ Middlebury College ^

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

05/26 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/27– Howell, MI @ Bled Fest

05/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

07/06 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

07/07 — Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge ~

07/08 — Belmar, NJ @ Paul’s Tavern ~

07/09 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott ~

^ = w/ Sheer Mag

* = Record Release Show

~ = w/ Worriers & Camp Cope