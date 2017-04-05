Chairlift are set to play a string of farewell concerts this month before officially breaking up. To coincide with these dates, the two-piece has shared a new clip for Moth single “Polymorphing”.

Likely Chairlift’s last music video of their career, the black-and-white piece stars band members Caroline Polachek and Patrick Wimberly as they’re placed in a variety of random and somewhat amusing situations. Polachek can be seen playing with cats and a bunch of baguettes, while Wimberly uses an iron to heat up his Eggo waffle. If this is the last memory I have of Chairlift, I’ll take it.

Chairlift 2017 Farewell Tour Dates:

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbos

04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Double Door

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/20 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel