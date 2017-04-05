Menu
Music Videos

Chairlift play with cats, waffles, and baguettes in new “Polymorphing” video — watch

Ahead of the duo's farewell tour dates

by
on April 05, 2017, 11:45am
1 comment

Chairlift are set to play a string of farewell concerts this month before officially breaking up. To coincide with these dates, the two-piece has shared a new clip for Moth single “Polymorphing”.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of 2017)

Likely Chairlift’s last music video of their career, the black-and-white piece stars band members Caroline Polachek and Patrick Wimberly as they’re placed in a variety of random and somewhat amusing situations. Polachek can be seen playing with cats and a bunch of baguettes, while Wimberly uses an iron to heat up his Eggo waffle. If this is the last memory I have of Chairlift, I’ll take it.

Check it out above.

Chairlift 2017 Farewell Tour Dates:
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbos
04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Double Door
04/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/20 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Previous Story
Beach Fossils share music video for “Saint Ivy”, the second single from their forthcoming LP — watch
Next Story
Julian Casablancas joins Exhibition on new track “No One There” — listen
1 comment
More Stories