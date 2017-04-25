Photo by​ ​Ben Kaye

Chance the Rapper played the first show of his summer tour last night in San Diego. Though much of the setlist consisted of material from his Grammy-winning Coloring Book, he also dropped in a few treats from Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, an album he had a heavy hand in helping create. Chance performed his part of “Ultralight Beam” and invited the crowd to join in on “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”. Perhaps most excitingly, however, he delivered his original version of “Waves”, the demo of which he shared last summer.

Watch video of “Waves” and “Ultralight Beam” below.

Yo @chancetherapper just performed his original version of Waves live WOW @TeamKanyeDaily pic.twitter.com/9DDEhQcPzZ — Carlo Miguel (@MIGGGGA) April 25, 2017

Tonight was lit. Thank you @chancetherapper ❤️ A post shared by Fan page (@sunnywithachancetherapper) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

There were plenty of highlights during the Coloring Book material, as well. When Chance brought out “No Problems”, for example, the screen behind him displayed parodies of famous record label logos followed by an image of his three Grammys. It was “PHONY” instead of “SONY,” “A Titanic” instead of “Atlantic,” and “Don’t Join Recordings” instead of “Def Jam Recordings.” There was also the cheeky “Villain Records” parodying “Virgin Records,” but with a bit of a typo.

Check out a clip of the jab at major labels below.

#chancetherapper #beencouragedtour A post shared by Torrey Hager (@creativebz86) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Chance the Rapper 2017 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

04/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik

04/30 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center

05/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/06 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/07 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilioin

05/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha

05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

05/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace In Auburn Hills

05/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

06/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

06/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion

06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

06/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/30-07/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival