Photo by Ben Kaye
Chance the Rapper played the first show of his summer tour last night in San Diego. Though much of the setlist consisted of material from his Grammy-winning Coloring Book, he also dropped in a few treats from Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, an album he had a heavy hand in helping create. Chance performed his part of “Ultralight Beam” and invited the crowd to join in on “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”. Perhaps most excitingly, however, he delivered his original version of “Waves”, the demo of which he shared last summer.
Watch video of “Waves” and “Ultralight Beam” below.
There were plenty of highlights during the Coloring Book material, as well. When Chance brought out “No Problems”, for example, the screen behind him displayed parodies of famous record label logos followed by an image of his three Grammys. It was “PHONY” instead of “SONY,” “A Titanic” instead of “Atlantic,” and “Don’t Join Recordings” instead of “Def Jam Recordings.” There was also the cheeky “Villain Records” parodying “Virgin Records,” but with a bit of a typo.
Check out a clip of the jab at major labels below.
Chance the Rapper 2017 Tour Dates:
04/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
04/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik
04/30 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/06 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/07 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilioin
05/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha
05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace In Auburn Hills
05/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
06/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
06/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion
06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
06/30-07/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival