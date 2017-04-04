Seattle indie rockers Chastity Belt will return with a new album called I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone on June 2nd. The Hardly Art release was previewed last month with “Different Now”. Today brings a second offering in “Caught in a Lie”.

“What good does truth bring?” singer Julia Shapiro ponders on the track, its low-key tone and probing reflections sounding like the equivalent of a quietly passing storm. “I’ll take a shot of whatever you got,” she tells someone who’s crossed her, “but it’s not going down that easily.” Stream it down below.

In support of the forthcoming LP, Chastity Belt have announced a North American and European tour that begins in June.

Chastity Belt 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (record release show)

06/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

06/16 – Detroit, MI @ Jumbo’s

06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall at the Great Hall

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

06/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA

06/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06/24 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

06/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06/28 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

06/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

06/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

07/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

09/04 – Margate, UK @ Cliffs

09/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Star and Garter

09/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

09/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

09/11 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

09/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/13 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

09/14 – London, UK @ Garage

09/15 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

09/16 – Cologne, DE @ King Georg

09/17 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain

09/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

09/20 – Lausanne, CH @ La Romandie Club

09/22 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

09/23 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU