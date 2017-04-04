Seattle indie rockers Chastity Belt will return with a new album called I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone on June 2nd. The Hardly Art release was previewed last month with “Different Now”. Today brings a second offering in “Caught in a Lie”.
“What good does truth bring?” singer Julia Shapiro ponders on the track, its low-key tone and probing reflections sounding like the equivalent of a quietly passing storm. “I’ll take a shot of whatever you got,” she tells someone who’s crossed her, “but it’s not going down that easily.” Stream it down below.
In support of the forthcoming LP, Chastity Belt have announced a North American and European tour that begins in June.
Chastity Belt 2017 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (record release show)
06/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
06/16 – Detroit, MI @ Jumbo’s
06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall at the Great Hall
06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
06/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA
06/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
06/24 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
06/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
06/28 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
06/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
06/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
07/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
09/04 – Margate, UK @ Cliffs
09/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Star and Garter
09/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
09/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
09/11 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
09/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
09/13 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
09/14 – London, UK @ Garage
09/15 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
09/16 – Cologne, DE @ King Georg
09/17 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain
09/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
09/20 – Lausanne, CH @ La Romandie Club
09/22 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11
09/23 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU