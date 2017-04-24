Chris Cornell offers update on new Soundgarden album

Soundgarden recently announced dates for a summer tour, and along with it came confirmation that a new album was in the works. Now, in an interview with Billboard, frontman Chris Cornell has offered an update on the follow-up to 2012’s King Animal.

Cornell said the band’s “halfway through writing the new album,” but added, “We’re not on a schedule.” While such a statement suggests the album is a ways off, it’s not for a lack of excitement on Cornell’s part. “What I look forward to the most — because I tour so much, especially the last couple of years, by myself — is the camaraderie,” he explained. “It’s what we missed when we weren’t a band. When I do solo tours, I’m really kind of alone all the time, so that’s the best thing about it.”

Soundgarden are set to kick off their 2017 US tour later this week in Tampa, with dates stretching through the end of May. Presumambly, the band will resume work on the album following the tour, with an eye toward a late 2017 release.

Soundgarden 2017 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTV Rockfest

Watch Cornell and Soundgarden bandmate Matt Cameron perform “The Promise” on The Tonight Show last week: