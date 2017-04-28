Featured photo by David Brendan Hall

A handful of musicians, comedians, actors, and visual artists have joined forces to launch 7-inches for Planned Parenthood, a new singles series that benefits the healthcare organization. Today, one of those singles, an alternate version of CHVRCHES’ “Down Side of Me” off 2015’s Every Open Eye, has been unveiled. It comes with an intimate, studio-set performance video directed by actress Kristen Stewart.

“‘Down Side Of Me’ was not written specifically for this project but I really like how the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole,” CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry explained in a press statement. “We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests — and if they aren’t then, they should be challenged and held to account. ‘I’ll believe that you’re all that you said you would be.’”

Check out the video above.

7-inches of Planned Parenthood will be released digitally in batches over the next couple of weeks, then later combined as an exclusive 7-inch vinyl box set due to arrive sometime this fall. Other creatives involved with the project include Björk, Foo Fighters, Common, Bon Iver, Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner of The National, Feist, Laurie Anderson, and Sleater-Kinney.