Clipping. launch into outer space in their video for “True Believer” — watch

From the experimental hip-hop group's Hugo Award-shortlisted album, Splendor & Misery

on April 05, 2017, 5:15pm
Clipping.’s sophomore full-length, Splendor & Misery, is a captivating sci-fi concept album about a slave named Cargo #2331 and his journey through space. It’s a high-concept, futurist, rap opera that somehow transcends the trappings of any particular qualifier. In fact, the record has been so universally praised that it’s just been shortlisted for the Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form) category at the Hugo Awards, which honor international achievements in science fiction and fantasy.

That’s a pretty big deal for any sort of album, let alone an experimental rap concept one. To celebrate, Clipping. have shared the video for the Splendor & Misery track “True Believer”. Directed by Carlos Lopez-Estrada, the clip finds vocalist Paul Outlaw slowly floating towards outer space over a brightly lit city. Check it out above.

Splendor & Misery is out now via Sub Pop/Deathbomb Arc.

