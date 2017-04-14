Coachella Friday webcast schedule: Radiohead, The xx, and Father John Misty

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Weekend one of Coachella 2017 kicks off today, and you don’t have to be there in person to witness many of the performances. Today’s webcast schedule boasts Radiohead, The xx, Father John Misty, Crystal Castles, DJ Shadow, Mac DeMarco, Sampha, D.R.A.M., Empire of the Sun, Bonobo, Phantogram, Banks, and more. Check out the live stream below along with the full schedule. All times are PST, channels are noted in parentheses.

Friday, April 14th:

03:35 – Tennis (1)

03:35 – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2)

03:35 – Klangstof (3)

04:05 – Joseph (3)

04:10 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (1)

04:25 – Sampha (2)

04:50 – The Lemon Twigs (3)

05:00 – Bonobo (1)

05:10 – Broods (2)

05:35 – SOHN (3)

05:50 – Mac DeMarco (1)

06:00 – Francis and the Lights (2)

06:50 – Oh Wonder (2)

06:55 – Glass Animals (1)

07:20 – Big Gigantic (3)

07:40 – Banks (2)

07:45 – Father John Misty (1)

08:10 – Crystal Castles (3)

08:30 – Richie Hawtin (2)

08:45 – Phantogram (1)

09:00 – Mac Miller (3)

09:30 – Jagwar Ma (2)

09:35 – The xx (1)

09:55 – Steve Angello (3)

10:20 – DJ Shadow (2)

10:40 – Radiohead (1)

10:55 – Empire of the Sun (3)

11:15 – Capital Cities (2)

11:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

12:10 – D.R.A.M. (2)