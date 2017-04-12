Coachella reveals 2017 set times, and there are a lot of tough choices to make

For the next two weekends, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California will be the site of Coachella 2017. With just hours to go before the first acts take the stage, organizers have revealed the set times for weekend one. Given the quality of this year’s lineup, there are a few difficult choices facing festival-goers.

For example: On Friday, do you see DJ Shadow or Little Dragon? Father John Misty or BANKS? Crystal Castles or Francis and the Lights? Radiohead or Capital Cities? Obviously that last one on was a joke.

On Saturday, do you see ScHoolboy Q or Warpaint? Future, Röyksopp, or the new No Doubt-AFI supergroup DREAMCAR? Nicolas Jaar or Gucci Mane? Mitski or Floating Points?

And on Sunday, do you see Kendrick Lamar or New Order? Justice or Real Estate? Lorde or Kehlani? Future Islands or Kaytranada? Skepta or Hinds?

Check out the full weekend one schedule below, and stay tuned for our complete coverage.

Friday:

