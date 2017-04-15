Menu
Coachella Saturday webcast schedule: Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, and No Doubt-AFI supergroup DREAMCAR

Also watch sets from ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Röyksopp, Róisín Murphy, Warpaint, and many more

on April 15, 2017, 4:15pm
Bon Iver

Photo by David Szymanski

Weekend one of Coachella 2017 continues today, and you don’t have to be there in person to witness many of the performances. Today’s webcast schedule promises Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Röyksopp, the No Doubt-AFI supergroup DREAMCAR, Róisín Murphy, Warpaint, Tycho, Moderat, Local Natives, Car Seat Headrest, and more. Check out the live stream below along with the full schedule. All times are PST, channels are noted in parentheses.

Saturday, April 15th:
03:35 – Local Natives (1)
03:35 – Arkells (2)
03:35 – Blossoms (3)
03:55 – Kaleo (2)
04:20 – Shura (3)
04:30 – Chicano Batman (1)
04:45 – Car Seat Headrest (2)
05:00 – Banks & Steelz (3)
05:15 – The Head and the Heart (1)
05:40 – The Atomics (2)
05:45 – Autograf (3)
06:10 – Bastille (1)
06:25 – Roisin Murphy (2)
06:35 – Little Dragon (3)
07:15 – Two Door Cinema Club (1)
07:15 – DREAMCAR (2)
07:25 – Mura Masa (3)
08:05 – Moderat (2)
08:15 – Gryffin (3)
08:20 – Future (1)
09:05 – Warpaint (2)
09:10 – Tory Lanez (3)
09:15 – ScHoolboy Q (1)
09:55 – Tycho (2)
10:00 – Röyksopp (3)
10:15 – Bon Iver (1)
10:45 – DJ Snake (2)
10:55 – Martin Garrix (3)
11:20 – Lady Gaga (1)
12:00 – Gucci Mane (2)
12:05 – Classix (3)

