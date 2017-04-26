Photo by​ ​​Philip Cosores

If it weren’t for Kendrick Lamar, composer Hans Zimmer would have had the best set at this year’s Coachella. Our own David Brendan Hall described it as “a distinct privilege to witness such a master in action.” Coachella’s organizers apparently thought so too, as they’ve now uploaded high-resolution video of his weekend one set for our eternal enjoyment.

Even in pre-recorded form, Zimmer’s performance is a sight to behold. In the video above, you can watch Zimmer and his massive orchestra perform a selection of material from The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, including “Why So Serious?”, “Like a Dog Chasing Cars”, and “Bane Suite”. Below, check out a double dose of Inception tracks in the form of “Dream is Collapsing” and “Mombasa”, as well as music from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Zimmer has been able to cram even more of his epic film scores into setlists for his proper tour, which continues this weekend in New Zealand. He’ll be back stateside come July, however, and you can find his complete upcoming schedule below.

Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

05/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

05/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/20 – Oslo, NO @ Forum Copenhagen

05/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

05/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena

05/28 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

06/01 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Sports Arena

06/02 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena

06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle D

06/09 – Frankfurt @ DE @ Commerzbank-Arena

06/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique

06/24 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes

06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/29 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theater

07/14 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/28 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands PAC

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

07/30 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Center

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/06 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena