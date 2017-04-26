Photo by Philip Cosores
If it weren’t for Kendrick Lamar, composer Hans Zimmer would have had the best set at this year’s Coachella. Our own David Brendan Hall described it as “a distinct privilege to witness such a master in action.” Coachella’s organizers apparently thought so too, as they’ve now uploaded high-resolution video of his weekend one set for our eternal enjoyment.
Even in pre-recorded form, Zimmer’s performance is a sight to behold. In the video above, you can watch Zimmer and his massive orchestra perform a selection of material from The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, including “Why So Serious?”, “Like a Dog Chasing Cars”, and “Bane Suite”. Below, check out a double dose of Inception tracks in the form of “Dream is Collapsing” and “Mombasa”, as well as music from the Pirates of the Caribbean.
Zimmer has been able to cram even more of his epic film scores into setlists for his proper tour, which continues this weekend in New Zealand. He’ll be back stateside come July, however, and you can find his complete upcoming schedule below.
Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
05/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
05/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/20 – Oslo, NO @ Forum Copenhagen
05/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
05/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena
05/28 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
06/01 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Sports Arena
06/02 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena
06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle D
06/09 – Frankfurt @ DE @ Commerzbank-Arena
06/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique
06/24 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes
06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/29 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
07/13 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theater
07/14 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/28 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands PAC
07/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
07/30 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Center
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
08/06 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena