Coachella Sunday webcast schedule: Kendrick Lamar, Hans Zimmer, and Lorde

Weekend one of Coachella 2017 concludes today, and you don’t have to be there in person to witness many of the performances. Today’s webcast schedule promises Kendrick Lamar, Hans Zimmer, Lorde, New Order, Justice, DJ Khaled, Future Islands, Kaytranada, Preoccupations, Whitney, and Ezra Furman, among others. Check out the live stream below along with the full schedule. All times are PST, channels are noted in parentheses.

Sunday, April 16th:

03:35 – Ezra Furman (1)

03:35 – Grace Mitchell (2)

03:35 – Majid Jordan (3)

04:25 – Whitney (1)

04:25 – Preoccupations (2)

04:25 – Anna Lunoe (3)

05:15 – Toots & The Maytals (1)

05:15 – Goldlink (2)

05:15 – NAO (3)

06:05 – Honne (3)

06:10 – Grouplove (1)

06:10 – Jack Garratt (2)

06:55 – Kaytranada (3)

07:00 – Kiiara (2)

07:15 – Future Islands (1)

07:50 – Tycho (2)

08:10 – Tove Lo (1)

08:10 – DJ Khaled (3)

08:40 – Hans Zimmer (2)

08:55 – Porter Robinson & Madeon (1)

09:00 – Galantis (3)

09:45 – Kehlani (2)

09:50 – Lorde (1)

09:55 – Marshmello (3)

10:40 – New Order (2)

10:45 – Kendrick Lamar (1)

10:50 – Justice (3)