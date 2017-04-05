Photo courtesy of effix
Los Angeles-based producer Seth Haley, aka Com Truise, has announced plans to release a new album through Ghostly International on June 16th. Titled Iteration, it’s the artist’s first full-length album in six years — a follow-up to 2011’s Galactic Melt. He has also shared the psychedelic, futuristic lead single, “Memory”. In support of the forthcoming record, he will embark on a tour with Warp stalwart Clark starting this May.
According to a press release, Iteration is Haley’s most elegant and streamlined collection yet, promising to explore themes of “longing, hope, anxiety and triumph.” It “illustrates the last moments Com Truise spends on the perilous planet Wave 1, before he and his alien love escape its clutches to live in peace.” The music reflect his own self-realization and the creative changes he has experienced since relocating from the East Coast to Southern California.
Listen to the new song here and check the tour dates below. You can also pre-order the album.
Iteration Tracklist:
01. …Of Your Fake Dimension
02. Ephemeron
03. Dryswch
04. Isostasy
05. Memory
06. Propagation
07. Vacuume
08. Ternary
09. Usurper
10. Syrthio
11. When Will You Find The Limit…
12. Iteration
Com Truise 2017 Tour Dates:
05/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room in The Observatory
05/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
05/04 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/07 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
05/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Belly Up
05/13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/16 – St Louis, MO @ Firebird
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
05/19 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
05/20 – Boston, MA @ Together Music & Arts Festival
05/21 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom
05/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Coda
05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
05/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rex Theater
06/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
06/05 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
06/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
06/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
06/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Sala Corona