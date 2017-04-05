Photo courtesy of effix

Los Angeles-based producer Seth Haley, aka Com Truise, has announced plans to release a new album through Ghostly International on June 16th. Titled Iteration, it’s the artist’s first full-length album in six years — a follow-up to 2011’s Galactic Melt. He has also shared the psychedelic, futuristic lead single, “Memory”. In support of the forthcoming record, he will embark on a tour with Warp stalwart Clark starting this May.

According to a press release, Iteration is Haley’s most elegant and streamlined collection yet, promising to explore themes of “longing, hope, anxiety and triumph.” It “illustrates the last moments Com Truise spends on the perilous planet Wave 1, before he and his alien love escape its clutches to live in peace.” The music reflect his own self-realization and the creative changes he has experienced since relocating from the East Coast to Southern California.

Listen to the new song here and check the tour dates below. You can also pre-order the album.

Iteration Tracklist:

01. …Of Your Fake Dimension

02. Ephemeron

03. Dryswch

04. Isostasy

05. Memory

06. Propagation

07. Vacuume

08. Ternary

09. Usurper

10. Syrthio

11. When Will You Find The Limit…

12. Iteration

Com Truise 2017 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room in The Observatory

05/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

05/04 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/07 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

05/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Belly Up

05/13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/16 – St Louis, MO @ Firebird

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

05/19 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/20 – Boston, MA @ Together Music & Arts Festival

05/21 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom

05/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Coda

05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

05/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rex Theater

06/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

06/05 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

06/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

06/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

06/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Sala Corona