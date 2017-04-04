Conor Oberst has shared a new music video for “Barbary Coast (Later)”, a single taken from his most recent album, Salutations. Directed by Cris Gris, it’s a heartwarming clip that highlights the close friendship between three young boys. They spend their summer together biking around town, hanging by the lake, and even taking in an intimate Oberst concert. Check it out above.

(Read: Top 10 Conor Oberst Songs)

In addition, the singer-songwriter has added tour dates to his upcoming North American summer tour. Omaha, Knoxville, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Washington DC, and Portland are among the new stops on his itinerary. As on Salutations, Oberst will have The Felice Brothers sit in as his backing band. Oberst has pledged to donate $1 for every headlining ticket sold to Planned Parenthood.

Additionally, Oberst will perform on the Late Late Show on May 10th.

Conor Oberst 2017 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Grass Valley, CA @ Grass Valley Center for the Arts

05/12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox #

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater #

05/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory %

05/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto %

05/18 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls %

05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater %

05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater %

05/21 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey %

05/23 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge %

05/24 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theater %

05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall *

06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest

06/02 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers Festival *

06/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa *

06/04 – Wilmington, NC @ The Throne Theater *

07/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

07/14 – Springfield, OH @ Gillioz Theatre *

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn ^

07/21 – Boston, MA @ The House of Blues +

07/22 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall +

07/23 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival +

07/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival

09/01 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo

09/03 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

09/05 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

09/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

09/12 – Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre

09/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

09/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

* = w/ Big Thief

% = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

^ = w/ Hop Along and Big Thief

+ = w/ Hop Along

# = w/ Julien Baker