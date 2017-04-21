Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

D.R.A.M. enlists ASAP Rocky and Juicy J for new song “Gilligan” — listen

Bouncy cut follows D.R.A.M.'s collaboration with Gorillaz

by
on April 21, 2017, 10:54am
0 comments

Photos by Killian Young and Philip Cosores

D.R.A.M. was recently featured on the new Gorillaz song “Andromeda”. Now, the Virginia-bred rapper/R&B singer is back with “Gilligan”, an original track featuring contributions from ASAP Rocky and Juicy J.

The Gilligan’s Island-referencing cut was co-produced by D.R.A.M. and has a lot of the same wavy bounce found on his full-length debut, 2016’s widely acclaimed Big Baby D.R.A.M. Rocky previously debuted the track live during a Coachella party over the weekend.

Hear it down below.

D.R.A.M. is expected to make an appearance at Gorillaz’ Demon Dayz Festival in June. As for Rocky, he recently jumped on a remix of Frank Ocean’s “Chanel” and popped up in The Weeknd’s video for “Reminder”.

“Gilligan” Artwork:

dram asap rocky gilligan stream listen D.R.A.M. enlists ASAP Rocky and Juicy J for new song Gilligan listen

Previous Story
Kraftwerk announce new live album and 3D concert film
Next Story
Aliens throw a wild party in Pond’s video for new song “Paint Me Silver” — watch
No comments
More Stories